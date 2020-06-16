Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 17,707 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 407.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 719.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in LogMeIn by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1,110.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LogMeIn Inc has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.49, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $322.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

