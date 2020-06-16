Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 1,615 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 403.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $7.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $577.46. 2,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,190. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $603.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $559.61 and its 200-day moving average is $546.33.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

