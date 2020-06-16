Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 15,500 Shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.48% of Movado Group worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Movado Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Movado Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Movado Group by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Movado Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

MOV stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 296,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,145. The stock has a market cap of $295.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. Movado Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $28.78.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.36). Movado Group had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

