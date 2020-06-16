Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 1,546 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.64.

NYSE:BLK traded up $11.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $554.57. The stock had a trading volume of 148,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $514.74 and a 200 day moving average of $495.58. The company has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $576.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

