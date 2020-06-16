Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.90. 737,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.06.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

