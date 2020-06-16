Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in 3M were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.40. 586,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,587. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72. The company has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

