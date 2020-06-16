Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $1.17 Million in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.12% of OceanFirst Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 254.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $46,566.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFC stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,496. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.59 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

