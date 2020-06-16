Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.06% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,486,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,216,000 after buying an additional 3,296,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,241,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,906,000 after acquiring an additional 75,915 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,827,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,349,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter valued at $98,971,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,998,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,247 shares during the last quarter.

ADSW stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.56. 10,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,090. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.93 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

