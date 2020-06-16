Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

MAT stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,349. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel Inc has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $14.83.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $594.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.40 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mattel Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

