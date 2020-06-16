Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.21% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 35.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the first quarter worth about $121,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. 603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $528.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.02.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.36 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%. Equities research analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 9,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $97,747.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,454.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 5,040 shares of company stock valued at $62,852 in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet cut shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

