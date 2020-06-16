Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.69 Million Stake in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,537 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.78% of Garrett Motion worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 23,014 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Garrett Motion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garrett Motion stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. 3,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,172. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. Garrett Motion Inc has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $439.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.52.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.47. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

