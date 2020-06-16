Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.67 Million Stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.39% of Farmer Bros worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 702.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FARM traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,701. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. Farmer Bros Co has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FARM. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farmer Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Farmer Bros Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

