Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.49 Million Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,948 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.19% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 69,394 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 53,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $17,589,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 452,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 32,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark C. Michael acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela A. Little acquired 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $71,206.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,094.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,880 shares of company stock worth $120,576. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

SASR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $26.92. 346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

