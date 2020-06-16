Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of InVitae worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in InVitae during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in InVitae by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in InVitae during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InVitae alerts:

In other news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 18,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $338,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 25,500 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $425,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,802 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of InVitae from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on InVitae from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NVTA stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,055. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. InVitae Corp has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 69.95% and a negative net margin of 127.42%. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.