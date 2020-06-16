Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 119.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,675 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,767,000 after purchasing an additional 103,692 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 544.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.72. 1,887,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,614,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

