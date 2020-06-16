Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.28 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $893,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,593,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $137,133,000 after purchasing an additional 895,460 shares during the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 26,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,039,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $434,392,000 after buying an additional 91,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.91. 763,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,646,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $133.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.60.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

