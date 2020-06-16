Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 102,777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Haynes International by 561.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75,283 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 107.0% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 132,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 68,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 67,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 141.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Haynes International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th.

Shares of HAYN traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. 327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,294. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. Haynes International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $111.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.82%.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

