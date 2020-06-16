Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,659,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,809,000 after buying an additional 309,580 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 78.3% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 541,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 237,740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,756,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 115,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,413,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 159.58, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.53.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

