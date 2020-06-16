Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,683 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $99.89. 62,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,943,723. The company has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.32.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.