Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.32. 164,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.64%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

