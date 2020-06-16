Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Metlife were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Metlife by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Metlife by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Metlife by 1.5% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Metlife by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

MET traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $39.61. 1,378,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,561,080. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.