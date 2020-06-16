Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 341,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Navigator were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,791,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 29,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVGS stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.20 million, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. Navigator Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

