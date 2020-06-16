Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.11. 10,211,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,254,520. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $247.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.55 and a 200 day moving average of $214.17.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

