Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stake in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.18% of PetIQ worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PetIQ by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PetIQ by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

PETQ stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,940. PetIQ Inc has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $849.98 million, a PE ratio of -49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.68.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $186.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PetIQ Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $539,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PETQ. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PetIQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

