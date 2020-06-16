Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,063 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in News were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at $17,165,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in News in the first quarter valued at about $8,935,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of News by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,710,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,813,000 after purchasing an additional 314,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of News by 107.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 162,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 109,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,897. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $151,601.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,203.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

