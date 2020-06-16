Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 3,200 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 32.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

NYSE VMI traded up $8.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,999. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.66 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

