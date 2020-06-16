Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 11,500 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.43% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRG traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $15.77. 21,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,912. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.96.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 46.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Seritage Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Seritage Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

