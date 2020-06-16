Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Spectrum Brands worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 648,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after acquiring an additional 213,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 29,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $64.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $937.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.48 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPB. Cfra lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

