Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 500 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LH. UBS Group increased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $147.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.18.

Shares of LH traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.44. 3,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.37. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $196.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.92 and its 200-day moving average is $165.63.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.