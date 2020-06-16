Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Major Shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis Sells 8,532 Shares of Stock

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,532 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $80,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures Ltd Novartis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 17,232 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $150,263.04.

On Monday, June 8th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 5,659 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $54,665.94.

On Thursday, June 4th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 4,088 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $39,040.40.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 5,669 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $54,875.92.

Shares of GRTX stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galera Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $19.50.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,095,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,582,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,873,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

