Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GUT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 144,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $27,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 692,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,270.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

