G.Research Weighs in on W W Grainger Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – G.Research boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for W W Grainger in a report released on Thursday, June 11th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $14.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.60. G.Research also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s FY2021 earnings at $17.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.45 EPS.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Longbow Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.27.

Shares of GWW opened at $302.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 68.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 293.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 857.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.