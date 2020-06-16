FY2024 EPS Estimates for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Decreased by Analyst

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 11th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SDC. Bank of America lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $7.54 on Monday. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.64 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,480,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

In other SmileDirectClub news, insider Kay Oswald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

