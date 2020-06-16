FY2022 EPS Estimates for Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oxford Instruments in a research report issued on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oxford Instruments’ FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th.

OXINF stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $21.00.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition tools, such as clustered cassette-to-cassette platforms for high-throughput production processing and compact stand-alone systems for research and development; and low temperature systems comprising dilution refrigerators, high field magnets, and cryostats.

