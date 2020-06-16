FY2021 Earnings Forecast for WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Johnson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $5.82 on Monday. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63.

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR Company Profile

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

