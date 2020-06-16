FY2021 Earnings Forecast for RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Issued By B. Riley

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RF Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

RFIL stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 million, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.06.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its position in RF Industries by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 259,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 68,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RF Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

In other RF Industries news, Director Gerald T. Garland acquired 10,000 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,358.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

