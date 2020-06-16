FY2021 Earnings Forecast for PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Issued By Wedbush

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $8.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

PFSI stock opened at $41.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $41.73.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $721.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.45 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 33.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Chang bought 35,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $594,960.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,258 shares of company stock worth $7,903,749. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

