FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issued By B. Riley

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – B. Riley decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Childrens Place in a report issued on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Childrens Place’s FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.78 million. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLCE. ValuEngine raised Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Childrens Place from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Childrens Place from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.15.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $47.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $683.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $102.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $146,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $708,071 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 825.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 812,388 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth $15,711,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 723.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 239,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 210,329 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in Childrens Place by 8,982.2% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 169,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 167,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Childrens Place by 153.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 157,553 shares in the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

