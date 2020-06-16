FY2020 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on USB. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.16.

USB stock opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

