FY2020 EPS Estimates for Patrick Industries, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Patrick Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PATK. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $55.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.46.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 15,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $965,033.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,630.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,533 shares of company stock worth $1,202,374. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 182,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,090,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

