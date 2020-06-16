FY2020 EPS Estimates for Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Raised by Analyst

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Desjardins increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a report released on Wednesday, June 10th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$58.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.23 million.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.