Fuwei Films (FFHL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 22nd.
Shares of FFHL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,196. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.57. Fuwei Films has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37.
About Fuwei Films
