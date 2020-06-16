Fuwei Films (FFHL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of FFHL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,196. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.57. Fuwei Films has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging.

