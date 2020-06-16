FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

FSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione sold 35,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $131,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,320 and sold 588,515 shares valued at $2,153,826. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock traded up $12.44 on Tuesday, hitting $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 293,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,266. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 73.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

