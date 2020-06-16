Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 15.4% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $37.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,610.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,431.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,060.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1,283.20 billion, a PE ratio of 124.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,722.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,598.67.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

