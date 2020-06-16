Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Friday, May 1st.

FORR stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.07. 41 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,926. The company has a market capitalization of $599.38 million, a PE ratio of 202.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $106.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.79 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forrester Research by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Forrester Research by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Forrester Research by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 73,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

