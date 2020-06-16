FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $25.18 on Monday. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,505,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $127,110.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,111 shares of company stock worth $890,791 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FormFactor by 90.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 886,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 420,300 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $4,570,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

