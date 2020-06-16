First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FIBK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $31.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $46,684.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,267.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.13 per share, with a total value of $68,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,376.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 589,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 31.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

