First Hawaiian Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Hawaiian in a report released on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on First Hawaiian from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point upgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $17.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $187.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.14 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela bought 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,922.30. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

