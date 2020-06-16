Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

FNNNF opened at $1.20 on Monday. Finnair Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Finnair Oyj Company Profile

Finnair Oyj provides passenger and cargo airline services to various destinations between Asia and Europe. It also offers tours packages under its Aurinkomatkat and Finnair Holidays brands. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 59 aircraft, which included 32 owned by Finnair Aircraft Finance Oy, and 27 under lease.

