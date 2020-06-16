Financial Review: BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) & BNCCORP (NASDAQ:BNCC)

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BancFirst and BNCCORP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $473.89 million 2.72 $134.88 million $4.12 9.59 BNCCORP $66.95 million 1.11 $10.23 million N/A N/A

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP.

Risk & Volatility

BancFirst has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BancFirst and BNCCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 0 2 0 0 2.00 BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A

BancFirst currently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.05%. Given BancFirst’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BancFirst is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and BNCCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 26.17% 12.91% 1.54% BNCCORP 17.92% 16.50% 1.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.4% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of BancFirst shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BancFirst beats BNCCORP on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; construction, farmland, one-to-four family residence, multifamily residential property, and commercial real estate loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services for financial institutions and governmental units. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 107 banking locations serving 58 communities in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. The company also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory; and professional services, such as tax, accounting, payroll, and business planning. The company offers community banking and wealth management services through 15 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 13 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri. BNCCORP, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

